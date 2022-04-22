Navarro's Dawgs split a pair of softball games against Tyler on Wednesday, winning the opening game of the doubleheader 13-3 to extend their winning streak to five before dropping the second game 14-7.
Lauren Reid picked up the win on the mound, allowing just three hits and two earned runs over the five-inning (mercy rule) distance.
The Dawgs were led by the big bats of Tatum Briggs, Alanna Islas and Nadia Nadia Almana. All three of them belted home runs, scored a run and drove in three runs. Briggs went 1-for-3, scored twice and drove in three runs and Almanza went 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in two runs as the Big 3 combined to pound out six hits and drive in seven runs.
Baja Newby didn't hit a homer, but she went 3-for-3 with a double, scored twice and drove in three runs. Kaylee Wright also had a big day, going 2-for-3, scoring a run and driving in a run.
In the 14-7 loss, Briggs went 4-for-4 with a double, scored and drove in two more runs. Newby went 2-for-3 (for a 5-for-6 day) and drove in two more runs, and Almanza wet 2-for-4 with an RBI.
The Dawgs are now 10-6 in conference play and 20-15 for the season with a 13-4 record at home.
