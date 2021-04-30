Navarro's softball team played home run derby in an 8-0 win over Tyler in the opening game of a doubleheader, but lost the second game 11-6 on Wednesday.
Four power-hitting Dawgs went deep, including Faith Fernandez, who hit a pair of bombs, and Braylee Forse did the rest, tossing a complete game, one-hit shutout in the 8-0 win. She struck out three.
Fernandez went 2-for-3 to set the tone with her two solo shots and Alanna Islas hit a homer and drove in four runs to lead the Dawgs. Harley Davis had a big day, going 2-for-3 with a homer and a double and London Reue went 2-for-2 with a homer.
Jada Woolley went deep in the second game, scored twice and drove in two runs in the second game, and Fernandez went 2-for-3 and scored a run in the 11-6 loss.
Davis went 2-for-4 and scored to complete a 4-for-7 day and Reue went 2-for-4, scored a run and drove in a run to finish the doubleheader at 4-for-7.
The Dawgs are now 9-9 in conference play and 15-17 overall. They play Paris at home in a doubleheader Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.
