Talk about Seventh Heaven.
That's exactly where Navarro's softball team was Wednesday when the Dawgs swept Alvin on the road 11-4 and 5-1 with seventh-inning eruptions in both games.
Jessica-Karenke Burke's Dawgs scored 11 of their 16 runs in the seventh after sitting out a week because of the snow storm that shut down Texas. The Dawgs broke out in style to improve to 4-4 for the season.
Tatum Briggs drove in the first run of the day with an RBI single in the first inning of the opener and Abby Willis belted a two-run homer in the second to get the Dawgs going. Willis had an RBI single in the sixth and London Reue had a sac fly to bring home Maddie Wright in the sixth to make it a 6-2 game.
The Dawgs led 6-4 going into the seventh and put the game away with the help of five Alvin errors. Bayja Newby, Jordyne Reese and Wright all drove in runs in the inning.
Brooklynn Swacker went the distance to get the win on the mound, striking out five while allowing four runs on nine hits.
Braylee Forse started the second game and was lights-out, stopping Alvin on six hits while striking out seven.
The Dawgs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when pinch-runner Hannah Triplett stole home. Then Forse did the rest until the seventh when Reue, who went 3-for-4, drove in a run and Briggs broke the game open with a bases-loaded double that brought Reue, Wright and Alanna Islas home.
The Dawgs will play a doubleheader in Weatherford Friday and play their next home game Feb. 5 with a doubleheader against Blinn.
