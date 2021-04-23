They waited and waited and waited, but on Monday Navarro's softball team finally returned to the diamond for the first time since April 3rd, and came back with a purpose and a message, hammering Kilgore on the road.
Jessica Karenke-Burke's team beat Kilgore 8-0 in the first game and 9-3 in the second game to sweep the Rangers and improve to 8-6 and move into fourth-place in the conference race.
Braylee Forse tossed a five-inning one-hitter (a single in the first inning) to get the win, and the Dawgs broke the game open with a six-run fifth inning.
Alanna Islas' two run homer ignited the big sixth inning that included an RBI triple from Tatum Briggs and a sac fly from London Reue.
The Dawgs broke up the scoreless game in the fourth when Jada Woolley brought home Kaitlynn Woodlee and Reue with a two-out, two-run double.
The Dawgs ripped Kilgore in the second game with a 16-hit barrage. The first four hitters in the lineup combined to go 12-for-19. Leadoff hitter Maddie Wight set the tone all day, going 4-for-5 and scoring twice and Jenna Rude followed Wright with a 3-for-4 day, scoring a run and driving in three. Islas went 3-for-5, scored and drove in a run and Briggs went 2-for-5 for Navarro's Big 4.
Jordyne Reese came through with a 2-for-3 day, scored and drove in three runs. Forse, who started and went 2 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run, and Brooklynn Swacker, who got the win with a 4 2/3 inning relief appearance, took care of Kilgore on the mound.
