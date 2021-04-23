Braylee Forse

Daily Sun File Photo/Ron Farmer

Braylee Forse pitched a five-inning one-hit shutout and then started the second game and went 2 1/3 innings before Brooklynn Swacker took over as Navarro's Dawgs swept Kilgore 8-0 and 9-3 in their first games since April 3.

They waited and waited and waited, but on Monday Navarro's softball team finally returned to the diamond for the first time since April 3rd, and came back with a purpose and a message, hammering Kilgore on the road.

Jessica Karenke-Burke's team beat Kilgore 8-0 in the first game and 9-3 in the second game to sweep the Rangers and improve to 8-6 and move into fourth-place in the conference race.

Braylee Forse tossed a five-inning one-hitter (a single in the first inning) to get the win, and the Dawgs broke the game open with a six-run fifth inning.

Alanna Islas' two run homer ignited the big sixth inning that included an RBI triple from Tatum Briggs and a sac fly from London Reue.

The Dawgs broke up the scoreless game in the fourth when Jada Woolley brought home Kaitlynn Woodlee and Reue with a two-out, two-run  double.

The Dawgs ripped Kilgore in the second game with a 16-hit barrage. The first four hitters in the lineup combined to go 12-for-19. Leadoff hitter Maddie Wight set the tone all day, going 4-for-5 and scoring twice and Jenna Rude followed Wright with a 3-for-4 day, scoring a run and driving in three. Islas went 3-for-5, scored and drove in a run and Briggs went 2-for-5 for Navarro's Big 4.

Jordyne Reese came through with a 2-for-3 day, scored and drove in three runs. Forse, who started and went 2 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run, and Brooklynn Swacker, who got the win with a 4 2/3 inning relief appearance, took care of Kilgore on the mound.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you