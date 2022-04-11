KILGORE -- Navarro's softball team hammered Kilgore all afternoon Saturday, sweeping a doubleheader from the Rangers 16-0 and 9-8 in eight innings to extend their winning streak to four in a row and improve to 9-5 in the conference.
Ilanna Islas, Cynthia Sizemore and Keeley Wright all homered in the five-inning 16-0 romp and Wright had a monster game, going 3-for-4 with a homer and a double and driving in six runs. Tatum Briggs, who leads the Dawgs in dingers, didn't hit a homer, but she did go 4-for-4 with a double, score twice and drive in three runs. Islas had three RBI's and Sizemore drove in two runs.
Lauren Reid went the five-inning distance, giving up just four hits while striking out three to get the win on the mound.
The second game was a wild one.
Briggs barely had a break from bashing Kilgore pitching and ripped a homer and a double, going 3-for-5 and driving in five runs (that's right, she had eight RBIs in the sweep while going 7-for-8 at the plate). And wouldn't you know it, Briggs won the extra-inning game in her final at-bat of the day, driving in the winning run in the top of the eighth to beat Kilgore 9-8.
Both teams came out swinging -- and scoring, The Dawgs scored four in the first and three in the second but led by only a run at the end of two after Kilgore answered with a pair of three-run innings.
It stayed a 7-6 game until Kilgore scored a run in the fifth and a run in the sixth to take an 8-7 lead. Wright, who drove in a half dozen runs in the opener, drove in just one in the second, but it was a beauty -- a clutch RBI single in the seventh inning to knot the score at 8-8 and send the game to extra innings.
Reid picked up her second win of the day with a three-inning relief appearance, giving up three hits and a run while striking out one.
The Dawgs didn't just hit all day, they ran like the wind in the extra-inning game, stealing nine bases, including three by Kallie Beasley and two apiece by Maddie Wright and Sizemore. Beasley stole three of Navarro's six stolen bases in the opener as the Dawgs swiped 15 bags on a day when they scored 25 runs.
Briggs didn't have any, but after what Briggs did to Kilgore she obviously didn't feel she needed to steal anything.
