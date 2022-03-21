Cynthia Sizemore belted a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth Saturday to beat Northeast 8-7 and complete a long-ball doubleheader sweep that moved the Dawgs into a tie for first-place with Bossier Parish in the Region XIV East Zone.
The Dawgs (3-1 in conference, 13-10 overall) brought out the big bats Saturday, belting six home runs in the 5-2, 8-7 doubleheader. Blooming Grove's Tatum Briggs, who now has 11 homers this season and 21 in her two years at Navarro, and Sizemore homered in both games. Nadia Almanza hit a home run in the 5-2 opener and Alanna Islas went deep in the second game.
Jessica Karenke-Burke's Dawgs have been tough at home and are now 9-0 in Corsicana after nailing down their fourth doubleheader sweep of the season.
In the opener the Dawgs came back from a 2-1 deficit and took the lead in the fifth with back-to-back homers from Briggs and Almanza. Briggs went 2-for-4 in the opener and finished the day, going 4-for-7 while driving in five runs.
Lauren Reid picked up both wins on the mound, giving up just two runs on three hits and striking out eight while going the seven-inning distance in the opener. Reid pitched the final three shutout innings of the walk-off win, giving up one hit while striking out two to earn her fifth win (5-2 with a 1.94 ERA) of the season.
The Dawgs were down 6-4 and 7-6 before coming back in the second game. Briggs drove in three runs and Bayja Newby went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs.
The Dawgs have a tough week, facing Tyler in a doubleheader on the road Wednesday and playing Paris is a doubleheader at home on Saturday.
