Navarro's softball team put on an impressive display Thursday afternoon, sweeping Northeast 8-3 and 9-1 with stingy pitching, stellar defense and some big bats.
That's just the kind of day coach Jessica Karenke-Burke had in mind.
Her Dawgs are now 3-1 in the Region XIV race after a pair of two-game series. They split with Trinity Valley in their opening series, and travel to Tyler for a doubleheader Saturday.
If you like good pitching (and who doesn't) and hurlers who throw strikes you would have loved Braylee Forse and Brooklyn Swacker, who both pitched gems for Navarro Thursday.
Forse went seven innings in the opener and allowed just three runs while striking out 12. Swacker got the win in the five-inning second game, allowing one run on two hits while striking out eight in 4 2/3 innings.
If you're looking for their walk totals, forget it. Neither pitcher allowed a walk while they combined to strike out 20 batters. That's the stuff coaches dream about.
If you like the long ball, Navarro's got plenty of power and plenty of local talent. Tatum Briggs, who was a star for Blooming Grove's Lady Lions before coming to Navarro, belted a shot in the first game and Callie Waller, who was a big bat star in the Mildred Lady Eagles lineup before playing for Karenke-Burke, hit a bomb in the second game. Funny how they were Golden Circle rivals in high school and now are playing for the same cause -- to get Navarro to the Nationals.
The Dawgs pounded out 10 hits in the 8-3 win as Alanna Islas led the way with a 3-for-3 day, and Jenna Rude came through with a 2-for-4 game. Both scored for the Dawgs.
Of course, Briggs carried the big bat and went 2-for-4 with a homer and a single and a run and three RBIs. She ignited Navarro's six-run second inning that included big hits from Harley Davis, who scored twice in the opener, London Reue, who scored twice and Kaitlyn Woodlee, who scored a run.
The Dawgs scored six runs in the first in the late game as Faith Fernandez, who drove in two runs, Islas, Wright and Davis all came through with clutch hits.
Waller, who went 2-for-3, went deep in the two-run fourth and Swacker did the rest to help Navarro even the season at 9-9. Of course the only thing that counts is the region race, and that's where the Dawgs have played their best.
