Navarro's softball team opened its season Wednesday on the road at Ranger, where the Dawgs bashed their way to a sweep, scoring 20 runs on 28 hits in two games.
They hammered Ranger 9-4 and 11-2 to sweep the doubleheader. London Reue had a monster day at the plate, going a combined 5-for-8 with two homers and a double, driving in seven runs for the day.
Reue went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the 9-4 win, and destroyed Ranger in the second game, hitting two homers and driving in six runs.
Alanna Isla also had a huge day at the plate, going a combined 6-for-7, including a 4-for-4 performance in the 11-2 victory. Isla had a two-run single in the first inning to get the Dawgs started in opening game of the season, and then doubled and tripled in the 11-2 win.
Blooming Grove grad Tatum Briggs went 3-for-3 and hit her first homer for Navarro in the 11-2 win, and Jenna Rude doubled in each game and drove in a run and scored twice in the opener.
The Dawgs had 13 hits and broke open the first game with a six-run fourth inning as Rude and Reue led off with doubles and Faith Fernandez followed with an RBI single. Abby Wills had a two-run single and Harley Davis, who went 2-for-4 in the opener, came through with an RBI single. Davis doubled in the 11-2 win.
Brooklyn Swacker got the win in the opener, going 6 2/3 innings, giving up four runs while striking out nine. Kaitlynn Woodlee struck out the final two Ranger batters to nail down the opener.
Braylee Forse went the five-inning distance in the 11-2 victory, allowing two runs while striking out three without walking anyone.
The Dawgs will play their home opener Wednesday with a doubleheader against San Jacinto-South.
