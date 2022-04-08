Navarro's Bulldogs swept Trinity Valley in a doubleheader Wednesday at home, pulling away to win 7-2 in the opener and hammering the Cardinals 11-0 in the second game.
The Dawgs broke open a 3-2 game with a big four-run sixth inning in the opener as Alanna Islas, who belted a two-run homer, and Nadia Almanza both went deep and Bayja Newby singled in a run to lift Navarro to a 7-2 lead.
Jordyn Reese had two hits and scored a run and Kallie Beasley scored twice for the Dawgs. Lauren Reid went the distance allowing just one earned run on four hits while striking out eight
It was never close in the 11-0 romp.
Islas hit three doubles and scored three runs, Cynthia Sizemore went 2-for-3 with two doubles, scored and drove in three runs, Maddie Wright went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Keeley Wright went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in two runs to lead the Dawgs, who scored 11 runs in their first three at-bats.
Bryonna Dent went the five-inning distance to get the mercy-rule shutout, giving up just four hits while striking out four and not allowing a walk.
The Dawgs (7-5 in conference play and 17-14 for the season) play Kilgore in a doubleheader at home on Saturday
