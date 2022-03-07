Alanna Islas has a monster four-game stretch as Navarro's won three of four games before dropping a pair of games at San Jac on Sunday. Islas hit three homers, including a three-run walkoff blast, went 8-for-16 and drove in 10 runs in four games.
The Dawgs stayed undefeated at home by sweeping a doubleheader against Coastal Bend Friday, winning the opener 5-4 on a three-run, walkoff blast by Islas and pounding out 15 hits in a 10-4 victory.
Islas, who drove in four runs, and Cynthia Sizemore both hit homers and Lexi Windsor picked up the win in relief, tossing three scoreless innings in the 5-4 victory and Lauren Reid started and gave up two hits over five shutout innings in the 10-4 win that gave the Dawgs a 7-0 record at home this season.
Tatum Briggs hit a home run and a double and drove in four runs to lead the hit parade for Navarro in Friday's second game. Islas went 3-for-4, belted another homer, drove in two runs and scored twice and Sizemore went deep again, smacked a double and drove in two runs. Maddie Wright went 2-for-4 with a triple and drove in a run and Bayja Newby drove in a run.
The Dawgs split a doubleheader in Blinn on Saturday, winning the opener 12-4 as Islas drove in three more runs and scored twice with a 2-for-4 day at the plate.
Navarro had 16 hits, including doubles by Islas, Sizemore and Charity Vernon. Sizemore and Briggs each drove in two runs and Vernon, Newby and Abby Willis drove in a run apiece.
Reid went the five-inning distance allowing four runs while striking out five to get her second win in two days.
The Dawgs lost the second game at Blinn 6-2 despite Islas' homer and Sizemore's two doubles, and the Dawgs dropped a doubleheader on Sunday at San Jacinto, losing 5-0 and 5-2. Sizemore cracked two more doubles and Newby drove in two runs, but San Jac pulled out the victory in the finale with Emily Garcia's three-run walkoff homer in the bottom of the sixth.
The Dawgs are now 10-9 overall, including a 3-9 record away from home, and open Region XIV play Saturday at home with a doubleheader against Trinity Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.