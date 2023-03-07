HOT SPRINGS, Ark. -- Navarro's Dawgs are enjoying beautiful Hot Springs, where they won four in a row over the weekend in the Knighthawk Round Robin Tournament.
Jessica Karenke-Burke's team scored 43 runs in two wins against Allen County and victories over National Park and Northwest Mississippi.
Jakala Shankle got off the bus and blasted two homers, driving in four runs to get Navarro started in a 17-5 win over Allen County on Friday. Shankle went 3-for-4 and scored three times to set the tone for the weekend.
Cynthia Sizemore, Navarro's home run leader, also went deep, scored three times and drove in two runs and Ryleigh Miller went 1-for-2, with a double, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Katie Beasley also had a three-RBI game, going 2-for-3 with a double, scoring twice and Brinly Burke drove in two runs with a double. Taylor Nuckolls had a two-run double and Gracie Conrad and Kylie Olivera had RBI singles.
Katie Houser pitched 2 2/3 innings of the five-inning game allowing three hits and two earned runs while striking out two batters. Navarro scored seven runs in the second inning and produced 17 runson 14 hits in just four at-bats.
Navarro beats National Park 8-7 in eight innings Friday.
The Dawgs were down 5-1 early but came back to win in extra innings in their second game Friday. Beasley went 3-for-4 with a triple, scored three times and drove in two runs to lead the comeback.
Sizemore drove in two runs and scored, Burke had an RBI double, Nuckolls had an RBI triple, Lyric Perry had an RBI single, and Nadia Almanza had an RBI.
Kennedy Parker pitched six scoreless innings in relief, allowing two hits and striking out five in an impressive performance to get the win on the mound.
SATURDAY
Dawgs beat Allen County again
Ryleigh Mills, who drove in three runs in the first game against Allen County on Friday, belted a homer and drove in three more runs Saturday to lead Navarro in a 12-4 victory. Sizemore doubled, scored and drove in two runs and Almanza went 2-for-2, tripled and scored twice.
It was a hit parade for the Dawgs as Shankle, Burke, Nuckolls, Beasley and Blakely Haynie all had RBI hits.
Bree Dent went the five-inning distance to get the win, allowing eight hits and three earned runs while striking out nine.
Dawgs wrap up tournament with 6-4 win over Northwest Mississippi
The Dawgs scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game away in a 6-4 win over Northwest Mississippi.
Sizemore belted a two-run homer, Burke went 2-for-3 with another double (she hit three doubles in the four games) and drove in two runs and Mills went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Kennedy Parker went the seven-inning distance, allowing six hits and four earned runs while striking out seven.
Sizemore went 5-for-12, with two home runs and a double, scored six runs and drove in seven for the tournament. Mills, who hit two homers and drove in eight runs, including two in the final game, also had a big weekend.
The Dawgs are now 10-8 for the season and are on a run -- make that a road-run -- as they are playing 20 consecutive games on the road. They have 10 more games on the road during this stretch and won't play a home game until they face Kilgore on March 22.
