BROWNWOOD -- Navarro's softball team won twice on Saturday in the Brownwood Tournament, beating Luna 10-1 and downing Coastal Bend 10-2 in a pair of five-inning mercy-rule games. The Dawgs had 26 hits in the two games.
Jessica Karenke-Burke's team is loaded with big bats and they were on display early as the Dawgs pounded out 16 hits, including seven extra-base hits in the victory in the early game against Luna that ended on Navarro's seven-run fifth inning.
Cynthia Sizemore, who is having another big year at the plate, drove in four runs, going 2-for-4 with a home run and a double.
Taylor Nuckolls went 2-for-3 with a triple, scored and drove in a run, and Nadia Almanza went 2-for-4 with a couple of doubles, scored twice and drove in a run. Brinley Burke went 2-for-2 with a an RBI double, Jakala Shankle went 3-for-4 with a double and Olivia Grant went 2-for-3, scoring a run and driving in another.
Bree Dent got the win, allowing four hits and one run while striking out five over five innings. Kate Houser got the win against Coastal Bend, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out three.
Sizemore finished the day after driving in nine runs, including five against Coastal Bend, going 3-for-3 and with two home runs and a triple. Lyric Perry hit a two-run homer and Blakely Haynie went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, and scored a run and drove in a run. Kallie Beasley doubled and drove in a run and Nuckolls had an RBI.
The Dawgs are now 6-6 for the season and will travel to Weatherford to play a doubleheader on Wednesday.
