Sarah Koeppen's next home run will be for UT Tyler.
With her final season at Navarro canceled, Koeppen has moved on and will be headed for Tyler, where she will take her big bat to the next level and continue her softball career for the Patriots, who are getting one heck of player.
Koeppen a native of Louisiana, signed a letter of intent to accept a scholarship from UT Tyler this week. She came to Navarro last year and leaves the Dawgs as one of the most prolific power hitters in the prestigious program's history.
She broke the school record last year when she belted 18 home runs to set a new standard for the program. No one knows how many dingers she might have hit this season, which was canceled by the NJCAA on March 16 because of the corona virus.
Koeppen put up monster numbers in her only full season at Navarro, where she played third base and hit .444 for the season with a .511 on-base-percentage. She led the Dawgs with 58 RBIs and 53 runs and finished the season with an .869 slugging percentage and a whopping 1.301 OPS.
She was batting .381 with three homers and 13 RBIs this season. The Dawgs had just started their conference season when everything was canceled.
Coach Jessica Karenke-Burke's team was just heating up and had won four of its final five games before opening East Zone play with a split in a doubleheader in Bossier Parish.
The Dawgs were 11-11 and Karenke-Burke and the players were optimistic about having a strong season and making a run to the nationals. The Dawgs were hitting .309 as a team and Koeppen was batting .381 with a 1.062 OPS
