Navarro's jamboree of spring sports has been sitting on the sidelines, but the baseball, softball and soccer teams all hope to return to play this week.
Matt "Pudge" Podjenski's baseball team is having another strong season, but the bats have been quiet lately because of the weather.
The Bulldogs haven't played a game since they split a doubleheader with Northeast on April 3. Hopefully they can get back on the diamond this week have a three-game series against Paris, beginning Thursday at home.
The Bulldogs have been hammering opponents at the plate, where they have a team batting average of .306, and have scored 307 runs in 33 games.
All-American shortstop Cash Rugely is hitting .367 with 40 hits, including 22 extra-base hits. He has driven in 30 runs and scored 44runs in 33 games, and has an OPS of 1.217.
Zac Vooletich is also having a monster year at the plate, hitting .379 with five homers. He has driven in 37 runs in 33 games and scored 50 times. He has an OPS of 1.118.
The Bulldogs are 22-11 and 16-5 in conference play, and just need to get back on the diamond.
Jessica Karenke-Burke's softball team hasn't played since the Dawgs split a doubleheader against Trinity Valley on April 3. They're 6-6 in the conference race, and will now face a schedule of doubleheaders to catch up with their schedule.
Alicia Wilson's nationally-ranked women's soccer Bulldogs haven't played since their opening day game against Tyler on April 2.
It has been a hectic spring at Navarro, where fall sports such as football, volleyball and soccer were added and basketball ended later than usual in a wild scheduling format that included spring sports such as baseball and softball.
Now the Dawgs just want to get back on the field and play.
