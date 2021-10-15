Talk about an up-and-down week ...
Navarro's volleyball team was red-hot to start the week with back-to-back victories over Victoria, sweeping the Pirates on Monday and Tuesday at the Wolens SEC to improve to 13-7. But the Bulldogs fell to No. 15 Tyler in Tyler, where they were swept on Wednesday.
Ana Beatriz Nunes Dos Santos led Navarro with 12 kills on Monday while Nia Mack had a big night at the net with four blocks, and Alessia Sonzini led the defense with 17 digs as the Bulldogs took care of Victoria 25-7, 25- 8 and 25-14.
On Tuesday Lauren Tishoff and Tjasa Malnar both nailed 13 kills and Wiktoria Warpechowska came through with five blocks to lead the Dawgs at the net while Sonzini had 14 digs to lead the defense in Navarro's 25-9, 25-16, 25-10 sweep.
