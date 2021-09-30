Navarro's volleyball team is on a six-game winning streak as the Bulldogs head to Blinn Thursday to face the No. 3 team in the nation.
Navarro hasn't lost since Sept. 14, and is now 10-5 for the season and 4-1 in conference play after sweeping Wharton Tuesday night.
Ana Beatriz Nunes Dos Santos had an impressive double-double, nailing 10 kills and scrambling for 10 digs to help lead the Dawgs, who won the match 25-23, 25-13, 25-19.
It was Navarro's third sweep during the six-game winning streak, and adds some needed momentum as they head for Brenham and a key match against Blinn.
The Bulldogs saw several players step up Tuesday. Lauren Tishkoff led the way at the net with 11 kills and Maria Eduardo Dudao led the defense with 12 digs with an impressive all-around game that included five aces and two kills. Alessia Sonzini had a big night on defense with 11 digs, and she nailed three aces from the service line.
Eline Fieremans had a huge effort, handing out 33 assists to go along with four digs and two kills. Wiktoria Warpechowska did a little of everything and finished the night with nine kills, five digs, three assisted blocks and one solo block, and Nia Mack had three kills, four block assists and two digs.
