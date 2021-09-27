Sure, it was a non-conference game, but that didn't matter to Navarro's women's volleyball team as the Bulldogs stayed hot with a four-set victory Saturday over Dallas College Cedar Valley.
It was the fifth win in a row for the Bulldogs, including a huge five-set victory over No. 14 Panola Thursday night. They made it look easy Saturday, downing Dallas-Cedar Valley, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18, 25-9.
Eline Fieremans set the tone all night, handing out 33 assists while diving for 11 digs and nailing two kills as she was everywhere at once to lead the Bulldogs.
Tjasa Malnar led the Bulldogs at the net with 14 kills to go along with six digs and Wikotoria Warpechowska followed with nine kills in the win to go along with five digs.
Lauren Tishkoff had a big night with eight kills and Alessia Sonzini led the defense along with Fieremans with 11 digs. Lilouann Becher handed out 20 assists .
Navarro (9-5) will play Wharton at home at 5 p.m. Tuesday and face No. 3-ranked Blinn on the road Thursday.
