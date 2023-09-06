Navarro's volleyball team isn't just hot, or even red hot -- not even smokin' hot defines these Dawgs.
The Bulldogs are national attention hot.
Consider this: They're not just undefeated this season after sweeping Panola at home Tuesday night to improve to 13-0, but Navarro has lost just three of 39 sets this season while shutting out 10 opponents.
The Dawgs haven't lost a set since Aug. 30 and that lone blemish came in the second set of a 3-1 match against Wharton, which won the second set of the match 27-25.
Navarro quickly took over and held Wharton to just 24 points the rest of the night, putting a resounding foot down in back-to-back 25-12 wins to close out the match, winning three of four sets -- 25-7, 25-27, 25-12, 25-12.
If you like symmetry you'll love the stats from that Wharton match.
Hannah Tylska and Kalina Pylinska both had 19 kills and Tylska played great defense as well, coming up with 13 digs while Pylinska saved 10 digs. But the Ripley's Believe it or not stat of the night came when Navarro finished the match with 57 kills and 57 digs. Now that's symmetry.
The Bulldog defense has been lights-out since, winning five more in a row without losing a set -- that's 15 perfect sets in a row, and counting after shutting down Panola in front of a loud and hammering crowd that danced and cheered to the beat of Navarro's band that has been part of the volleyball party since 2017 when Hall of Fame Coach Rhonda Shirley turned her Bulldogs into a national power. She led Navarro to its first national tournament and changed everyone's view of the Bulldogs with back to back trips to the nationals before leaving.
The Bulldogs are also doing some speed climbing up the NJCAA Division I national poll. They started the season as the No. 20 team in the DI preseason poll, zipped up to No. 6 with their fast start and then jumped from No. 6 to No. 2 in the nation this week. Florida Southwestern State is No. 1.
This is the best start for Navarro since the Bulldogs went undefeated and won the national title in 2019 when Coach Andy Cavins took over when Shirley moved on and led Navarro to a perfect 31-0 record and the program's first and only national volleyball title.
But let's not get ahead of ourselves, there's plenty of volleyball ahead, starting with Tyler on Thursday night on the road. Navarro has 19 matches left until the Region XIV Tournament in November, including showdowns with Region XIV teams from No. 8 Trinity Valley and No. 12 Blinn as well as two matches against No. 11 Weatherford, beginning Friday.
The Bulldogs swept TVCC and Weatherford earlier and face Blinn twice down the stretch. It will be a long hard road to get to the DI national tournament in November but no matter what happens, Navarro can celebrate and embrace an incredible start.
