Navarro's nationally-ranked volleyball team improved to 3-2 Sunday, sweeping Frank Phillips College 25-23, 25-10, 25-20.

The defending national champion Dawgs have a new finally play a home match at 6 p.m. Thursday against Salt Like Community College.

The Bulldogs were led Sunday by Nataly Garcia's 13-kill day and Johanna Alcantara, who nailed a dozen kills.

Yvonne MacKenzie handed out 19 assists and Patricia Pantoia led the defense with 30 digs. Shea Slusser had 15 digs.

