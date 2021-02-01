Navarro's nationally-ranked volleyball team improved to 3-2 Sunday, sweeping Frank Phillips College 25-23, 25-10, 25-20.
The defending national champion Dawgs have a new finally play a home match at 6 p.m. Thursday against Salt Like Community College.
The Bulldogs were led Sunday by Nataly Garcia's 13-kill day and Johanna Alcantara, who nailed a dozen kills.
Yvonne MacKenzie handed out 19 assists and Patricia Pantoia led the defense with 30 digs. Shea Slusser had 15 digs.
