Don't look now, but Navarro's volleyball team is on the move, and gaining momentum and status with every game.
Not only are the Bulldogs one of the hottest teams in the nation, and soaring with a four-game winning streak, but they shocked No. 14 Panola Thursday night in a five-set, hold-your-breath victory that might just be enough to lift the Dawgs into the NJCAA Division I Top 20 poll.
The Bulldogs (8-5) were listed just outside the Top 20 this week among other teams receiving votes, and the recent winning streak combined with Thursday's signature victory might be just enough to catapult them back into the Top 20.
There was nothing easy about Thursday's match that saw the two teams go to the fifth set at the Wolens SEC -- and beyond when Navarro finally put Panola away with a 19-17 finish.
The Bulldogs won the match with a comeback neither team will soon forget. After losing the second and third sets, Navarro rallied at home.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 25-19 win to open the match, but Panola took over, winning the second set 25-16 and the third set 25-21.
The Ponies, who are 16-3, had lost to No. 7 Butler and No. 3 Blinn this season before coming to Corsicana, and were huge favorites to win the Region XIV showdown.
But Navarro won a close 25-21 set to even things up and send the battle to the fifth set, where it took a deuce finish to complete the night as Navarro prevailed 19-17.
