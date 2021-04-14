Navarro College is disappointed to announce that its women's volleyball team will be unable to attend the NJCAA National Championship tournament scheduled April 15 – 17 in West Plains, MO due to COVID concerns within the team.
The team had a player test positive last Thursday, so per the NJCAA protocols the team does not meet the CDC standards to be released to play. The NJCAA will move forward with a no-contest and not replace the Bulldogs in the tournament.
"This is a sad day for our student-athletes, coaches and the Navarro volleyball program.," Athletic Director Michael Landers said. "These young ladies have fought through so many opportunities over the past 10 months to earn a spot in the national tournament to defend their title. Unfortunately, Covid-19 has taken away that opportunity."
Only last Monday, Navarro Volleyball (20-6) learned it had qualified as an at-large entry for the 16-team NJCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs reached the NJCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season, following up on its unbeaten, 2019 national championship and an Elite 8 finish in 2018. NC's 2021 resume included 17 matches against nine teams that had been ranked in the NJCAA Division I Poll, including regular-season splits with NJCAA qualifiers Blinn and Tyler. Navarro, which posted 13 sweeps this year, spent the regular season ranked among The Top 10 and finished with the No. 9 ranking.
The Bulldogs, seeded 11th, were scheduled to play sixth-seeded Florida SouthWestern State (20-6) at 9 a.m. Thursday in the tournament's first match. Now FSW will advance through to a 6 pm Thursday match against the winner between third-seeded Snow and 14th-seeded Barton, Ks.
Over its last four seasons, NC 's volleyball record is 116-25 (.822).
