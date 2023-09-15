Say what you will about Navarro's Lady Bulldog volleyball team.
Their amazing streak to the near top of the NJCAA Division I poll from No. 20 to No. 6 to being ranked No. 2 in the nation in what seemed to be in a blink of an eye.
How about their defense, toughness and determination to close teams out? How else do you explain why in 20 matches only five teams have won even a single set this season against the Lady Dawgs, who have swept 15 of their 20 matches on their way to a 19-1 record.
Did anyone expect this? Sure they returned seven starters, including All-American Hanna Tylska, from a team that went 28-7. They were a legitimate threat to have a good team, even a very good team. But this?
Somebody call Netflix!
You can add one more quality to this team's long list of disciplined and focused personality traits -- Resilient.
After starting the season by winning 15 matches, including five against ranked teams without a blemish, including beating three nationally-ranked teams in a row in the Odessa Wrangler Tournament, where they went unbeaten after enduring a six-hour bus ride in August to beautiful West Texas, and a pair of they finally lost last week to Weatherford, a nationally-ranked team they had handled in three sets earlier.
So now what?
No panic, no finger pointing, no excuses -- just full steam ahead, racing toward the future for a team that doesn't own a rear-view mirror.
They've won four in a row after the Weatherford loss and -- by the way -- you can add "focused" to that growing list of personality traits.
