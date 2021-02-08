Navarro's Bulldogs return home to play Grayson Monday after wearing out Seward County and Weatherford in a bashful doubleheader at Weatherford on Saturday.
Nothing shy about these Dawgs, who have redefined "bashful" with their bats. If Canseco and McGwire were the Bash Brothers then Matt "Pudge" Podjenski's Bulldogs are the Bash Bunch.
They opened up the doubleheader with an 18-1 laugher over Seward County and just kept smiling in an 11-2 win over Weatherford. By the time they got back on the bus and headed home they had pounded out 29 hits and scored 29 runs in two seven inning games. That's right 29 runs in just 14 innings.
The Dawgs are now on a three-game winning streak, and they've scored 46 runs three victories. They're now 5-2 for the season, and are hitting .350 as a team.
"We're just having really competitive at-bats," Podjenski said. "I can't say enough about the way these guys compete. They just compete, compete compete.
"It's early and we're finding out we've got some really good hitters, and we're competing on the mound, too. I can't say enough about their energy and they way they compete with every at-bat."
The Bulldogs have scored 89 runs in seven games and that's just fine with Navarro hitting coach Brett Doe, who deserves a ton of credit.
"I can't say enough about our hitting coach," Podjenski said. "Brett does a really good job of getting them prepared."
The Bulldogs have 11 hitters batting .300 or higher, including seven hitting over .400. Logan Letney drove in seven runs in the doubleheader and is now hitting .474 with seven runs and 13 RBI's. Zac Vooletich is hitting .452 with 13 runs and nine RBIs, All-American shortstop Cash Rugely is hitting .429 with eight RBIs and 11 runs.
Tyler Dickey (.429), Dillon Flores (.413), Cal Stark (.400) and Weston Symes (.400), are all hitting .400 and Alex Vergara has driven in 11 runs, scored 10 and is hitting .346 to help lead the team.
It has been a great ride, and the season is just getting started for the Bulldogs, who (with a completely different team) went to the JUCO World Series in 2019 and came very close to winning it all. Of course, last season was canceled and everything stopped for the Bulldogs, who were on a seven-game winning streak when the season ended abruptly.
Now they're back, bashing away.
