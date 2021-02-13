ARLINGTON — Former Navarro College star infielder Brock Holt has agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers that includes an invitation to major league spring training.
Holt would get a $1.75 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster. The 32-year-old Texas native would have the opportunity to earn another $750,000 in performance bonuses.
"I'm excited for Brock and his family to come home to Texas," said Navarro coach Matt "Pudge" Podjenski. "You want winners on your team, and he's a winner on and off the field."
Holt will no doubt have an impact on the Rangers.
"I just think his presence is so important, especially for a young team," Podjenski said.
He will also have an impact on Ranger fans in this part of Texas. Corsicana is loaded with die-hard Ranger fans, and Navarro fans and there's no doubt those fans will attending more Ranger games now.
"My wife has already told me that we're going to be going to more Ranger games this year," joked Podjenski.
"They loved him in Boston for everything he did there, on and off the field with the Jimmy Fund. I think one day he could be the mayor up there," he said.
Holt was a fan favorite and beloved in Boston for his work ethic and energy and his passion for the game, and for his compassion for others. He was known for his work with the Jimmy Fund, a charity to fight cancer.
In his seven-years with Boston, Holt and his wife Lakyn took a special interest in working with The Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, far beyond the annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Telethon and monetary donations.
The hospital always was vocal about the Holt family's involvement, and Holt’s philanthropy was a reason his was nominated by the Red Sox four times for the prestigious Roberto Clemente award.
As a player he was a leader and inspiration on the field and in the dugout, while playing everywhere and establishing himself as one of the game's greatest utility players.
The Stephenville native spent the bulk of his career with Boston, where he was a 2015 American League All-Star before posting a career-high .774 OPS figure in 2018 as a key contributor to the Red Sox’ World Series championship that year.
Holt is the only player in big league history to hit for the cycle in a postseason game, and to make the feat even greater (for Red Sox fans) he did it in the 2018 ALDS in Game 3 against the Yankees in New York.
He has started at every position except pitcher and catcher in his Major League career spanning 9 seasons with Pittsburgh (2012), Boston (2013-19), Milwaukee (2020), and Washington (2020).
Holt was one of three players Texas added Friday on minor league deals with big league spring training invites, joining catcher/first baseman John Hicks and left-handed pitcher Hyeon-jong Yang.
Holt split last season with Milwaukee and Washington after spending the previous seven years in Boston, where he was an All-Star with the Red Sox in 2015, and was part of their World Series championship team in 2018. He made his big league debut with Pittsburgh in 2012.
Holt is by far the most impressive signing of the three players.
In 675 career games, Holt has hit .268 with 23 home runs and 211 RBIs while playing every position except catcher — he even made two pitching appearances for the Nationals last season. He has played more games at second base, where he started 196 games.
Hicks was released by Arizona last September after being at the Diamondbacks alternate training site and not seeing any big league action. He has a .235 career batting average with 28 homers and 90 RBIs over 254 big league games with Seattle (2015) and Detroit (2016-19).
Yang has spent his entire 14-year professional career with the Kia Tigers in the Korean Baseball Organization, and is looking for his first MLB action. He went 11-10 with a 4.70 ERA and 149 strikeouts over 31 starts with the Tigers last season. He was a 16-game winner in 2019.
