Navarro takes the court at No. 1 in volleyball and No. 11 in basketball as both teams begin play this week after earning national rankings.
Navarro's volleyball team, which went unbeaten and won the school's first national title last year, was ranked No. 1 in the nation on Tuesday when the NJCAA Division I Volleyball pre-season poll was released. Navarro received all seven first-place votes.
Region XIV rivals Trinity Valley (No. 10) and Panola (No. 18) are also ranked in the NJCAA's Top 20.
Navarro's men's basketball Bulldogs, who open the season at 6 p.m. Wednesday at home against Coastal Bend, are ranked No. 11 in the nation in the NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball pre-season poll that was released Tuesday.
The Bulldog basketball team is the first athletic team from Navarro to compete since NJCAA sports were canceled last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bulldogs will not have any pre-conference games on their schedule, and will jump right into conference and play a 22-game schedule through April 3 to qualify for the Region XIV Tournament.
Grant McMillan's team returns three starters -- Souleymane Doumbia, a 7-foot center, Akol Mawein, a 6-10 forward, and Brian Washington, a 6-8 guard/forward --- from last year's squad that won 19 games and reached the Region XIV semifinals. All three returning starters have signed with four-year schools.
Navarro's volleyball team opens the season this weekend at the New Mexico Military Institute Classic. The Bulldogs will play four matches, including a national showdown on Saturday against No. 6-ranked Snow College.
The Bulldogs' first home match will be Feb. 4 against Salt Lake Community College, which is ranked No. 13 in the nation. Their first conference game is at home Feb. 15 against Coastal Bend.
