Navarro's defending champion Bulldogs picked to finish second and third in two SWJCFC preseason polls
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Navarro coach Scott Parr isn't going to lose any sleep over the preseason polls in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference that picked his Bulldogs to finish second in one poll and third in the other.
After all, the same two polls had the Bulldogs finishing fourth and sixth a year ago and then watched Parr's team recover from a nightmare start and rally to win the title.
The 2020 media poll has Kilgore winning the conference and predicts the Bulldogs to finish second with Navarro rival Trinity Valley taking third place.
The coaches poll picked Kilgore to win the title with TVCC in second and Navarro as the third team.
No problem, said Parr.
"We would love to be picked first and then finish first," Parr said Monday. "We're not going to play until March, and in March nobody is going to remember (these polls)."
The NJCAA made a decision to postpone everyone's football season until the spring because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Navarro will open the season March 25 against conference rival Tyler and play a seven-game schedule consisting of conference games only. Teams were allowed to schedule a maximum of eight games instead of the normal 10-game schedule.
The Bulldogs overcame a brutal start a year ago that included an injury to All-American quarterback Parker McNeil in a tough loss in Kilgore, but stormed back and surprised everyone in the league down the stretch with a dramatic run to the conference title that saw McNeil lead the nation in passing.
McNeil is gone but Parr has two quality quarterbacks -- Dodge Delozier and Qua Gray -- battling for the starting QB job, and Navarro returns three receivers who finished in the top 10 in the conference in either receiving yards or receptions. Tru Edwards, Quinton Lee and Devon Morrison are expected to be three of the league's top receivers again.
Running back Isaiah Robertson is back after finishing second in the conference in all-purpose yards a year ago, and Will McDaniel, one of the top place kickers in the league, also returns.
There's plenty of time for predictions for a season that doesn't start for eight months.
"The plan is to win the conference. That's always the plan," Parr said. "But it's easier to be a little cocky when you don't have to play right away."
Parr said being overlooked in the preseason polls last year actually helped his team when the Bulldogs faced one-hard-luck loss after another early in the season.
"When we were fighting for our lives (early in the season) we didn't have to live up to any expectations of the poll," Parr said. "At one point I was glad we weren't picked to win the conference. It took the pressure off.''
The polls were recently released. The annual media day at Garden Valley Golf & Resort in Lindale, where the polls are usually released, was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In this year's coaches poll, Kilgore earned four first-place votes and a total
of 52 points with Trinity Valley following at second with 43 points,
but no first-place votes. The Bulldogs were third with one first-place
vote and 38 points.
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and New Mexico Military Institute each
received one first-place vote. The Golden Norsemen were fourth with 32
points, followed by the Broncos with 30 points. Blinn College (29
points) was sixth, followed by Tyler in seventh with 18
points. Cisco College was eighth with 11 points.
In the media poll, the Rangers received 52 points and three first-place
votes, with Navarro earning the second spot with two first-place votes
with 45 points.
The TVCC Cardinals (44 points) and Blinn (40) each got one first place
vote and were third and fourth, respectively, followed by NEO (23), Tyler (20), NMMI (20) and Cisco (8).
With the postponement of football under the NJCAA Presidential Advisory
Council’s proposal, football practice will begin on March 1, 2021, with
games starting on March 25.
