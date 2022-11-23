JACKSONVILLE -- Thursday was an extra-special day; one that will be cherished and remembered for a long time, for the six remaining members of the Lon Morris College 1968-69 men's basketball team and their head coach, Lewis Orr.
The '68-'69 Bearcats were the first team that Orr coached at LMC. Orr led the Bearcats for five seasons and he went on to coach at Navarro College in Corsicana for 32 seasons. He finished his long career with a record of 678-421.In 2009, Orr, who still resides in Corsicana, was inducted into the National Junior College Athletic Association Men's Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.
On Thursday Larry Collier, Andy Harris, Mike Lewis, Catnip Nelson, Pat Pringle and Timmy Tucker, all members of the '68-'69 squad, gathered inside their old gym; now known as the Jacksonville Independent School District's John Alexander Gymnasium (previously the Vivian and Bob Smith Gymnasium), along with their former mentor, to reunite and exchange stories (and a few laughs) after having not seen each other for 50-plus years.
The gathering came together quickly, Pringle explained.
“This all came about out of the blue,” Pringle said. “Coach Orr called me looking for a former player and we started talking and agreed that getting the first Lon Morris team together would be special.”
The original team only had eight active members — Charles Burrows and Tom Hood have passed away — and according to Pringle the '68-'69 team “didn't break any records or send anyone to the pros,” but did upset a highly-regarded Tyler Junior College team on homecoming.
The team presented Orr with a commemorative basketball inscribed to recognized the day, and each of the former Bearcats signed the ball during the get-together at the gym.
“Your presence, not a present, is what means the most to me,” Orr said.
Another in attendance for trip down Memory Lane was team manager James Otis Carter, who went on to become the founder of Texas Burger.
After several of the Bearcats expressed heart-felt thanks to their former coach for having such a positive affect on their respective lives, Orr had this stay.
“You came (to LMC), you stayed, you worked hard and gave me everything you had and God has used all these circumstances in all of our lives,” Orr said. “I was greener than a gourd when I came to Lon Morris. I came for the love of the game and I wanted my kids to get better.”
