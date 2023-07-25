Navarro's Roark Montgomery III Memorial Golf Tournament to be held Sept. 16

The annual RMIII Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit Navarro College Athletics will be held Saturday, September 16 at Corsicana Country Club.
Shotgun starts at 9 a.m. and at 2 p.m. are scheduled for the four-player scramble, honoring late athletic director Roark Montgomery III. As many as 40 teams are expected to compete in the event, Executive Director of Student Services and Athletics Michael Landers said Monday.
Entry costs are $500 per team, covering green fees, carts, driving range use, a noon lunch and a gift bag.
Prizes will be awarded first- and second-place gross and net scores.
Please fill out the team registration form completely and return to michael.landers@navarrocollege.edu Questions may be directed to Landers at 903-875-7488.
REGISTRATION FORM:
