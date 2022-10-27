Trevor Denbow is back.
After spending the first seven weeks of the season on the injured reserve list, Denbow was cleared Wednesday when the Indianapolis Colts designated the Corsicana native to return from the injured reserve list. The Colts have 21 days to activate him.
Denbow, an unsigned free agent safety, impressed the Colts last summer with his tough, aggressive, physical play and was named to the 53-man roster when teams trimmed their rosters after the preseason games.
He was placed on the injured reserve list before the Colts' opening game on Sept. 11 but was cleared to play this week and is back on the practice field.
The Colts, who didn't sign any undrafted free agents a year ago, signed four before the season started, including Denbow, who made the team at safety and as a back-up punter (he averaged almost 39 yards a punt at SMU and impressed the Colts this summer). Denbow made it to the NFL four days after his 24th birthday.
The Colts loved him last summer, especially on the kickoff team, where Denbow, who came to the Colts as an undrafted free agent in May, impressed the Indianapolis coaches during the summer workouts and then made a name for himself when the exhibition games began as an unrelenting tackler on the kickoff team. He caught everyone's eye in the first preseason game of the summer against Buffalo.
In the Colts' Horseshoe Huddle publication, writer Zach Hicks wrote this about Denbow after the Bills game.
"Denbow was all over the place in this game, logging five positive impact coverage snaps. He was consistently involved in almost every coverage tackle."
By the time the preseason ended, Denbow led the NFL in solo tackles on kickoffs. The Colts also expect to play Denbow at safety.
The Horseshoe Huddle wrote this about Denbow's rise the day he made the 53-man roster:
"Denbow is a safety that appeared to be on the outside looking in until the preseason games started up. He was a bit inconsistent on the defensive side of the ball, but he really stood out on special teams. Pro Football Focus charted him with five total coverage tackles this preseason, which was the most across the NFL."
Denbow is the grandson of Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow, a football star and legendary Corsicana football coach who helped lead the Tigers to the 1963 state title before starring at SMU and later returning to CHS, where he had a brilliant career as the coach of the Tigers. He was also a baseball player who was drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Trevor's father, Don Jr., was also a star at Corsicana and a top big league draft pick by the San Francisco Giants.
Trevor was a two-time all-state punter and played safety and receiver for Corsicana's Tigers. He was named to the USA Today All-American team as a two-way high school player. He also was an exceptional head-shaking star on the Tiger soccer field as well.
He was the Del Thrash Award winner, named as the top football player in the Golden Circle, and was the Community National Bank & Trust Male Athlete of the Year as the top overall athlete in the Golden Circle.
Denbow was a star at Navarro before moving on to SMU, where he was a leader and big-hit safety in the secondary and standout on special teams. He has always been a classy, modest player who plays the game with a quiet humility and speaks loudly on the field with big hits, big plays and a passion and drive that has carried him to the NFL.
