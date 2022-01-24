NFL Playoff Glance
All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 15
Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19
Buffalo 47, New England 17
Sunday, Jan. 16
Tampa Bay 31, Philadelphia 15
San Francisco 23, Dallas 17
Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 21
Monday, Jan. 17
L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 11
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 22
Cincinnati 19, Tennessee 16
San Francisco 13, Green Bay 10
Sunday, Jan. 23
L.A. Rams 30, Tampa Bay 27
Kansas City 42, Buffalo 36, OT
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 30
AFC
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 13
At Inglewood, Calif.
conference championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)
