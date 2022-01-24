Football stock.jpg

NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 15

Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19

Buffalo 47, New England 17

Sunday, Jan. 16

Tampa Bay 31, Philadelphia 15

San Francisco 23, Dallas 17

Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 21

Monday, Jan. 17

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 11

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 22

Cincinnati 19, Tennessee 16

San Francisco 13, Green Bay 10

Sunday, Jan. 23

L.A. Rams 30, Tampa Bay 27

Kansas City 42, Buffalo 36, OT

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 30

AFC

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 13

At Inglewood, Calif.

conference championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)

