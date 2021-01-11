Here's a look at the NFL playoffs
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 9
Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24
Los Angeles Rams 30, Seattle 20
Tampa Bay 31, Washington 23
Sunday, Jan. 10
Baltimore 20, Tennessee 13
New Orleans 21, Chicago 9
Cleveland 48 Pittsburgh 37
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 16
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay, 4:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 17
Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 6:40 p.m.
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 24
AFC
TBD
NFC
TBD
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 7
At Tampa, Fla.
TBD, 6:30 p.m.
