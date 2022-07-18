The softball teams in the Golden Circle produced an incredible season with several outstanding players stepping up and leading their teams.
Six of the eight teams in the Golden Circle reached the playoffs and Kerens and Mildred had impressive runs in the postseason. Much of the talent received honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association as nine players, including four from Kerens, were listed on the TSWA All-State teams.
Two GC players earned TSWA First-team honors.
Hubbard's Grace Cummings, who was the district's Offensive Player of the Year for the Jags, who had a strong run in the playoffs, made the Class 1A First-Team.
Blooming Grove sophomore Ava Eldridge, who was the Golden Circle Co-Krista Armstrong Player of the Year along with Corsicana's Brinly Burke, led the way as nine players from six teams were named to the TSWA Class 3A All-State First-team.
Ava was the TSWA's 3A Utility Player. She did it all for the second consecutive year at Blooming Grove, where the Lady Lions had a huge season. Ava was the best pitcher in the Golden Circle and one of the top hitters in the Golden Circle.
Ava won her second consecutive District 18-3A MVP award and she probably could have won it on the mound of at the plate. She went 16-4 with a 0.61 ERA while striking out 294 batters (that's right 294, in just 137 innings). She allowed only 33 walks all year. Throw in the fact she tossed four no-hitters and you begin to get the idea why no team wanted to her.
Ava was just as impressive at the plate, where she hit .523 with nine home runs and 23 extra-base hits while driving in 35 runs and scoring 39 times She finished the season with a .620 on-base percentage and had a 1.209 slugging percentage with a 1.829 OPS.
The Kerens girls won their first district title in softball, thanks to coach Jayson Engel and a powerhouse lineup that included four All-State players. Kenadee Lynch, who was the Community National Bank & Trust and Daily Sun Co-Female Athlete of the Year as well as the GC Softball Offensive Player of the Year and the District Co-MVP, was named to the TSWA All-State team for the second consecutive year.
She not only hit a whopping .466. but she hit with power, belting five homers and 25 extra base hits. She finished with 48 hits, 45 runs while driving in 49 runs in 38 games. She had a .528 on-base percentage, a .864 slugging percentage and a whopping 1.392 OPS.
Three other LadyCats made the team, including Rylee Spivey, a sensational freshman pitcher who went 22-5 with a 1.50 ERA and struck out 259 batters in just 154 innings and was the 20-2A Co-MVP along with Lynch.
Kerens' Olivia Holt, a senior, batted .425 with a .527 on-base-percentage with 48 hits, 39 RBIs and 38 runs, stole 31 bases and she was the 20-2A Utility Player of the Year,, and Kerens' Leah Greene hit .485 with two home runs with a .523 on-base-percentage with 23 stolen bases.
Two Frost Lady Polar Bears -- Kyra Cerda and Madeline Lee -- made the TWSA All-State team. Cerda, who made the All-State volleyball team and was Frost's leading scorer in basketball, was an outstanding centerfielder at Frost, where she was
Lee, a junior, was the District Pitcher of the Year. Lee struck out 112 batters with a 1.542 WHIP. She also hit .421.
Kyra Cerda, a senior who was an All-State volleyball player, an All-District basketball player, and All-Golden Circle volleyball, basketball and softball player, hit 444 and stole 21 bases.
Dawson's Rylee Hawkins also made the 2A team.
Here's a list of GC players who made the TSWA All_Satet team;
3A
First-Team -- Ava Eldridge -- Utility -- Blooming Grove
2A
3rd Team - Rylee Spivey - P - Kerens
3rd Team - Kyra Cerda - OF - Frost
Hon Ment - Rylee Hawkins - Utility- Dawson
Hon Ment - Madeline Lee - P - Frost
Hon Ment - Kenadee Lynch - SS - Kerens
Hon Ment - Leah Greene - 3rd - Kerens
Hon Ment - Olivia Holt - Utility - Kerens
1A
1st Team - Grace Cummings - SS - Hubbard
