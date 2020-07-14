The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced a plan to move a majority of fall sports to the spring, while winter sports will begin in January.
The NJCAA Board of Regents voted to move forward with spring rescheduling during a meeting Monday afternoon.
"Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes," NJCAA President and CEO Christopher Parker said in an NJCAA news release. "Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place.
"As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful."
Monday's decision directly impacts Blinn College's football, volleyball and men's and women's soccer programs.
The new plan of action shifts all close-contact fall sports to the spring semester. These sports include football, men's and women's soccer and court volleyball. The NJCAA cross country championships for all three divisions and half marathon championships will remain as scheduled, as will as Division III women's tennis.
Volleyball and all winter sports will begin in January, with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. The NJCAA's winter sports include men's and women's basketball, wrestling and swimming and diving. Men's and women's bowling and men's and women's indoor track and field will be held at the beginning of March.
The NJCAA's 54-member football teams can open practices March 1 and begin games March 25. A maximum of seven games will be allowed per team, with play concluding by May 15. The NJCAA championship and bowl games will begin June 3.
Practices for men's and women's basketball will begin Jan. 11, with games beginning later in the month. Volleyball teams can open practices Jan. 4.
Information regarding soccer practices and games was not provided as of Monday.
Although 2020 schedules for Blinn's fall sports teams had yet to be released, the Buccaneers typically kick off each sport in late August.
