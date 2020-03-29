Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.