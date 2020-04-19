The cat had been trailing the traveling hogs and in stealthy catlike
fashion. He quickly got ahead of the porkers and laid wait, using the
limbs of a blow down cedar as cover. As the last trailing pig came by
the cat attacked with a fury, sinking its claws into the hapless piglet
and burying its teeth into the pig’s spine. The pig was dead instantly
but it’s last squeal summoned 200 pounds of red fury as the sow turned
back and charged toward the dead cedar. But it was too late; the cat had
dragged its dinner into the thickest of cover that the big sow could not
penetrate.
This served as Tuskers first lesson that the winter wood was
a dangerous place. Everything in the wild that depended upon tooth or
claw to make its living was on the prowl looking for food. Most of the
young naïve rabbits were already eaten and other prey such as squirrels
and raccoons were experienced at staying alive. Even the rats and mice
were hard pressed to stay alive during the winter, being constantly
attacked from the sky by hawks and owls and from the ground by coyotes
and bobcats. The winter woodlands were stark naked this time of year
with no foliage to conceal their movement. But move they must, they had
to forage to eat and they must eat to survive. Even in what appears to
be the midst of civilization, the winter woodlands is a harsh place to
survive during the dead of winter.
Thanks to a very woods wise mother, Tusker and all but one of his family
managed to make it through the lean months and see the buds appear on
the elm and willows. His sounder had made their living feeding on soured
pecans under the many native pecan trees that grew in the river bottoms.
Spring was at hand and Tusker was the established leader of his
siblings, a time of plenty was now at hand. Now, the stealthy bob cat
was no threat to him and even the wily coyote had learned to target
younger hogs when looking for an easy meal. Tusker’s mother had rejoined
a sounder with piglets in tow. There is safety in numbers when you are a
wild hog. The older sows are quick to defend any and all of the smaller
hogs and on many instances, the sows had banded together to thwart an
attack from the roving coyotes that inhabited the creek and river
bottoms. With the warming days of early spring, wild onions were popping
up all over, a favorite food of wild hogs this time of year and Tusker,
now weaned, learned to root and feed on the bulbs. He also discovered
there was nourishment in the soured pecans, acorns and hickory nuts.
Tusker’s mother was now pregnant with another littler of pigs and the
big red sow had little to do with her brood. They were pretty much on
their own to forage for food but, instinctively they knew to stay close
to the larger hogs for protection and to learn the ways of the woods.
Farmers were about to begin planting their corn on the fertile farmland
adjacent the river and Tusker’s mother and the other older hogs knew
that the tasty kernels were easy to sniff out and eat. During one of
these nightly trips to a 300 acre newly planted cornfield, Tusker had
his first encounter with man.
Tusker watched others of his sounder walking straight down the corn rows
with their snouts to the ground. Every eight inches or so they sniffed
out a newly planted corn seed and with one flip of their snout,
unearthed and ate it. At first, this seemed like a lot of work to Tusker
for little reward but he soon became adept at raiding the farmer’s newly
planted corn and learned that an hour or so feeding satisfied his
hunger. Like all hogs, Tusker loved corn and he was soon to learn that
in one way or another, this tasty treat was one of the primary enemies
of all wild hogs. Tusker learned that the tasty golden kernels and
encounters with man went hand and hand. If he was to become a wise old
boar, he had to learn to survive without corn or at least, devise a plan
where he could eat it in safety.
On the second night rooting down the rows of the farmer’s corn crop with
other members of his sounder, Tusker had no idea danger lurked downwind
in the edge of the wood line adjacent the corn field. A couple of hunter
were set up there with their AR style rifles equipped with thermal night
vision. With their state of the art night hunting rigs, the hogs could
be seen as well as if they were out in bright sunlight. When the sounder
had worked their way out from the protection of the field edge and
timber, the first shots from the hunter’s rifles sounded. The steady
shots from the two rifles came so fast that the sound was one long
continuous thunder from the edge of the field. Tusker made a mad dash
for the woods and didn’t stop running until he was 200 yards into the
thick cover.
The sounder of hogs had scattered and it was a couple of days before the
remaining hogs regrouped. When Tusker finally found the other hogs, he
noted the big red sow was not present as well as several others of the
group. But this mattered little to the young boar; he was quickly
becoming an independent, self sufficient wild hog. But the sound made by
the hunter’s rifles and the flying bullets striking all around him as he
ran from the corn field that night were firmly etched into the memory
banks of his brain. Others of his sounder might be enticed into a barren
field of planted corn but once was enough for Tusker; he would find
something else to eat the next time the other hogs decided to raid a
newly planted field.
Life that first summer was easy for Tusker and his sounder. With all the
lush vegetation, there was plenty to eat. He also noticed that few men
ventured into the bottomland he called home. He discovered a new food
source that he dearly loved, almost as much as corn. He watched the
other hogs rooting around stacks of hay where cattle were fed and
learned that under all that mildewed hay were thousands of tasty,
protein packed grub worms. Each night he and the other 12 or so hogs in
his sounder would do venture out and find a new place to find dinner.
Just about every farm along the slough had cattle and there was always a
feeding area rich in nutrients where the grubs were thick.
Sounder grew quickly and by midsummer he was a good 20 pound heaver than any of his siblings. He was approaching 100 pounds and thanks to all the
vigorous exercise, his muscles were hard as steel. He had also become
the young “tusk hog” of the group. Tusker yielded feeding rights to only
the older hogs in the group and he already established his dominance
over some of them.
Deer were plentiful in the river bottom land where Tusker lived and so
were deer hunters. In late summer, the woods Tusker called home were
often invaded by Hunters that set up corn feeders. Tusker spent much of
his daylight hours during this period of intense heat in the water.
There were many secluded sand and gravel pits and Tusker and the other
hogs would all but submerge themselves in the tepid water. Of course,
Tusker didn’t understand that his body didn’t have sweat glands like
other animals such as deer but he did know that he couldn’t take the
heat of near 100 degree days. He would belly down into the water, often
in areas with lily pads or other aquatic growth with only his head above
the waterline. Here he would spend his days, sometimes munching on the
lush vegetation growing along the damp banks of the remote gravel pits.
Once during the heat of the day, he saw a man and boy walking along the
top bank of the pit he was hidden in. Tusker didn’t fully understand
exactly why he wished to totally avoid man but he did. The man and boy
walked within 25 feet of tusker but he never moved. With only his nose
and eyes above water level, Tusker was never noticed. Instinctively, he
had learned that sometimes it’s best to remain perfectly still when in
the presence of man. When it was time to run, Tusker could do that also.
He was now approaching breeding age and thanks to good genetics and a
life surviving in the wild, Tusker had achieved dominance over all the
younger hogs. When the occasional roving lone boar came by to check the
sounder for receptive sows, Tusker was smart enough to stay out of the
way. Soon, very soon, he would achieve the size and strength necessary
to challenge the toughest of boars but he still had a bit of growing to do.
