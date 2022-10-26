The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the best underdog stories baseball has seen in quite some time.
Entering the season mired in
an 11-year playoff drought, the
Phillies got off to a slow start, fired
their manager midseason and then
lost MVP-candidate Bryce Harper
to a broken thumb for nearly two
months. The Phillies struggled to
keep pace with the powerhouse
New York Mets and Atlanta
Braves, and even after scratching
and clawing their way into the
playoffs as the last team in the
field, a deep postseason run didn’t
seem like it was in the cards.
But once you get in anything can
happen, and now the red hot Phillies
are back in the World Series
for the first time since 2009.
Philadelphia has been a remarkable
story, upsetting the St. Louis
Cardinals and the defending champion
Braves before taking down a
fellow Cinderella in the San Diego
Padres to reach the Fall Classic. But
now their biggest test looms in the
form of the Houston Astros, a 106-
win juggernaut that has easily dispensed
with every club in its path
to reach its fourth World Series in
six years.
Though still widely reviled
thanks to the sign stealing scandal
that tainted the club’s first World
Series championship in 2017, the
Astros have remained one of baseball’s
dominant franchises and
have continued to win despite the
fact that only five players remain
from that first championship team.
Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman
and Yuli Gurriel are still driving
forces on offense and Justin
Verlander and Lance McCullers
Jr. remain dominant arms
in the rotation, but younger
up-and-comers like Yordan Alvarez,
Kyle Tucker and Jeremy Peña
are now taking their place on baseball’s
center stage and are among
the biggest reasons why Houston
enters the World Series a perfect
7-0 to start the postseason.
Alvarez was the one who crushed
the Seattle Mariners’ hopes with a
titanic walk-off home run in Houston’s
ALDS opener and then tacked
on another game-winner the following
night. The rookie shortstop Peña
sealed the deal with an 18th inning
home run in the series-clinching
Game 3, and in Sunday night’s
ALCS clincher against the New
York Yankees he hit a game-tying
three-run home run that effectively
signaled to the Yankee Stadium
hopefuls that the end was near.
Since the playoffs first expanded
in 1969 only one club has ever run
the table to win the World Series.
That was the 1976 Cincinnati Reds,
who swept both the NLCS and
World Series to repeat as champions.
The next closest to playoff
perfection were the 1999 New York
Yankees and 2005 Chicago White
Sox, who each went 11-1, and since
the start of the Wild Card era two
other clubs have put themselves in
position by starting off 7-0 or better
to reach the World Series, the
2007 Colorado Rockies and 2014
Kansas City Royals.
The danger here for Houston,
and a source of hope for Philadelphia,
is neither of those teams
went on to win it all. The Rockies
were swept out of the World Series
by the Red Sox after an extended
layoff sapped their momentum,
and the Royals wound up losing
a seven-game thriller to the San
Francisco Giants, who captured
their third title in five years.
But there’s a difference between
being hot and being great, and
the Astros have all the hallmarks
of greatness despite their role
as baseball’s biggest villains.
Houston ranks among the best in
baseball in both runs scored and
runs allowed per game, boasts a
dominant bullpen that has put out
every fire it’s faced throughout the
playoffs, and out of its first seven
playoff wins, six have come by two
runs or fewer.
That’s what Philadelphia is up
against, and if the Phillies can
pull it off they’ll etch their place
in baseball history forever. But
against a club like the Astros,
anything less than a perfect series
could mean the strike of midnight
on their storybook season.
