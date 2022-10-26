The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the best underdog stories baseball has seen in quite some time.

Entering the season mired in

an 11-year playoff drought, the

Phillies got off to a slow start, fired

their manager midseason and then

lost MVP-candidate Bryce Harper

to a broken thumb for nearly two

months. The Phillies struggled to

keep pace with the powerhouse

New York Mets and Atlanta

Braves, and even after scratching

and clawing their way into the

playoffs as the last team in the

field, a deep postseason run didn’t

seem like it was in the cards.

But once you get in anything can

happen, and now the red hot Phillies

are back in the World Series

for the first time since 2009.

Philadelphia has been a remarkable

story, upsetting the St. Louis

Cardinals and the defending champion

Braves before taking down a

fellow Cinderella in the San Diego

Padres to reach the Fall Classic. But

now their biggest test looms in the

form of the Houston Astros, a 106-

win juggernaut that has easily dispensed

with every club in its path

to reach its fourth World Series in

six years.

Though still widely reviled

thanks to the sign stealing scandal

that tainted the club’s first World

Series championship in 2017, the

Astros have remained one of baseball’s

dominant franchises and

have continued to win despite the

fact that only five players remain

from that first championship team.

Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman

and Yuli Gurriel are still driving

forces on offense and Justin

Verlander and Lance McCullers

Jr. remain dominant arms

in the rotation, but younger

up-and-comers like Yordan Alvarez,

Kyle Tucker and Jeremy Peña

are now taking their place on baseball’s

center stage and are among

the biggest reasons why Houston

enters the World Series a perfect

7-0 to start the postseason.

Alvarez was the one who crushed

the Seattle Mariners’ hopes with a

titanic walk-off home run in Houston’s

ALDS opener and then tacked

on another game-winner the following

night. The rookie shortstop Peña

sealed the deal with an 18th inning

home run in the series-clinching

Game 3, and in Sunday night’s

ALCS clincher against the New

York Yankees he hit a game-tying

three-run home run that effectively

signaled to the Yankee Stadium

hopefuls that the end was near.

Since the playoffs first expanded

in 1969 only one club has ever run

the table to win the World Series.

That was the 1976 Cincinnati Reds,

who swept both the NLCS and

World Series to repeat as champions.

The next closest to playoff

perfection were the 1999 New York

Yankees and 2005 Chicago White

Sox, who each went 11-1, and since

the start of the Wild Card era two

other clubs have put themselves in

position by starting off 7-0 or better

to reach the World Series, the

2007 Colorado Rockies and 2014

Kansas City Royals.

The danger here for Houston,

and a source of hope for Philadelphia,

is neither of those teams

went on to win it all. The Rockies

were swept out of the World Series

by the Red Sox after an extended

layoff sapped their momentum,

and the Royals wound up losing

a seven-game thriller to the San

Francisco Giants, who captured

their third title in five years.

But there’s a difference between

being hot and being great, and

the Astros have all the hallmarks

of greatness despite their role

as baseball’s biggest villains.

Houston ranks among the best in

baseball in both runs scored and

runs allowed per game, boasts a

dominant bullpen that has put out

every fire it’s faced throughout the

playoffs, and out of its first seven

playoff wins, six have come by two

runs or fewer.

That’s what Philadelphia is up

against, and if the Phillies can

pull it off they’ll etch their place

in baseball history forever. But

against a club like the Astros,

anything less than a perfect series

could mean the strike of midnight

on their storybook season.

