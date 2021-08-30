You gotta love those Tigers ...
They make the long, long long trip to The Colony -- and I mean long trip -- and win their season opener in style.
When the Tigers used to play Nacogdoches in district games I told the sports editor in Nac that the home team almost always won, but the team that traveled would lose the game before kickoff making that long trip on a two-lane road through the Piney Woods. It almost always worked out that way, and driving through Dallas at rush hour is even worse. That's a horrible drive to The Colony.
I know better than anyone how much fun it is to drive there because my son lives in The Colony. He dates a woman who lives in Palmer in what's known as a long-distance relationship. That relationship has no chance because of the distance, not the woman,
No one gave the Tigers a chance Friday night. Didn't any of those high school genius prediction-types realize how many injuries the Tigers had last season?
The folks in Corsicana knew something. A big road crowd made the trip and Hal Wasson gave the fans credit for the big win, saying "they really helped us."
I know Chuck Tidwell was there, but I don't think he made any tackles. Still, it says a lot for the Tiger fans. Hope there's a big crowd Friday in the home opener and hope Cam McFadden (he had a monster game) and the Tiger defense doesn't need a goal-line stand to win this week. But you gotta admit it was a lot of fun holding the other guys out of the end zone.
I'll take a one-sided win this week. So will Wasson, who said after the game that ."It's always something when we play The Colony. I've been trying to lose weight and this game did it. I know I've lost some weight tonight."
But he didn't lose the game. He's 2-0 with the Tigers against the Colony and both have been beauties. Last year's 28-21 Tiger victory at home came when Conner Means made a sensational catch and went diving into the end zone with 31 seconds left.
This year it took a breakout game from sophomore tailback Dontay Thomas (and the guess here is that you could have a different offensive player breakout almost every Friday night this season with new QB Adrian Baston and running backs Anthony Young and KJ Armstrong all having a chance to be Wasson's top offensive player on any given Friday. Not to mention Da Da Daniels, who is going to have a huge season as a receiver.
It could be fun ...
Speaking of breakouts. You gotta love the game Howard Horn had on defense. The Tigers had a couple of starters out, and Horn had a chance to play -- and made The Colony pay all night.
Wasson saw it coming.
"He made the most of an opportunity," Wasson said. "I watched him last spring and watched him this summer. I watched the way he worked and I knew it was important to him. By watching him work every day, you could tell. Then he gets in the game and shows up with bells on and plays great."
Kerens had its own breakout story Friday night, running by Meridian 32-7 on the road. Everyone at Kerens knows the Bobcats lost some players, but no one in the program complained or hung their head.
They just moved on and won big on opening night.
Ted Patton, who took over the program last year shocked everyone last season beating Dawson in the district opener in what Texas Football magazine called one of the 10 biggest upsets in Texas.
Patton got the Bobcats to the playoffs a year ago and he'll get them there again with or without those Cats who are no longer at Kerens.
Just look at his two freshmen running backs who were thrown under the Friday Night Lights against Meridian. Nehemiah Massey and My'Kel Lattimore both started in Kerens' new backfield, and each scored two touchdowns Friday.
Massey played both ways and scored on a fumble recovery and on an interception, and Lattimore scored on a pair of touchdown runs.
Patton has done a remarkable job taking over a 1-9 team after Kerens legend Terrell Harris left. Harris is now an assistant coach at Ennis, where his son is playing for the Lions. If his son is anything like his father, he'll run Ennis right into another state title.
The best line of the week comes from the Hubbard kids after they ran by Waco Reicher Catholic, a private school that played for the DIIII Division 2 TAPPS state title last year and lost to a private school from Shiner.
Hubbard's Jags didn't appreciate the state predictions that had Reicher as a 27-point favorite over Hubbard. After the game, the Hubbard kids were all saying "We beat the spread" after winning by 28. They won the game 35-7.
