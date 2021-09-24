Here's Ron Farmer's photo from Tiger-Forney JV game Thursday at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.
The Tigers defeated Forney 18-16.
Funeral service for John Terrence "Terry" Caldwell, 63, formerly Neches, passed away September 18, 2021 in Palestine. Viewing will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Emanuel Funeral Home of Palestine. Funeral will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at White …
Funeral service for Maxine Britt Wheeler, 96, formerly of Corsicana, passed away on September 20, 2021 in Tyler. Viewing will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Corsicana from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at The Woodland…
Funeral service for Jenell Manning Boone, 67, formerly of Oakwood, passed away September 20, 2021 in Dallas. Viewing will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Palestine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in Pin Top Cemetery…
