Corsicana's Quinton Davis makes a remarkable catch in the end zone to help the Tiger JV team beat Forney 18-16 Thursday at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.

Here's Ron Farmer's photo from Tiger-Forney JV game Thursday at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.

The Tigers defeated Forney 18-16. 

