Here are Ron Farmer's photos from Mildred's 8-7 win over Kerens Friday night at Kerens, where Mildred quarterback Daniel Ayers scored with 15 seconds left and Sammy Bustos ran for a two-point conversion to lift the Eagles to the victory.
