Here are Paul Borsellino's photos from Blooming Grove's 12-inning playoff marathon against West in the 3A bi-district round.
West won the game 1-0 in the bottom of the 12th. Both teams had four hits each and the winning run came with two outs on the 344th pitch of the night.
The two pitchers combined to strike out 42 batters as Ava Eldridge struck out 22 Trojans in a gutsy, performance that won't be forgotten in the Grove, where a supportive community became part the team's remarkable season.
Ava finishes the season with 294 strikeouts and a 0.61 ERA with a 16-4 record. She hit .507 with nine home runs and 23 extra-base hits. West was so afraid to pitch to Eldridge that the Trojans intentionally walked her twice. Eldridge went 1-for-2 with three walks.
Ava's a sophomore and returns with seven other starters. Kinley Skains, who went 2-for-4 with a double against West, is Blooming Grove's only senior. The Lady Lions were not only one of -- if not the youngest high school -- softball teams in Texas, but coach Joanna Smith couldn't have done a better job molding and bringing her kids along in her first year as a head coach.
When former Blooming Grove coach Keith Ryno was asked about Smith, who was his assistant, he said "I'm not surprised at all. I knew she was going to be a great coach."
Smith went head-to-head with West's legendary coach Guyla Smith, who is the winningest high school softball coach in Texas history (she's closing in on 700 wins) and went toe-to-toe for 11 2/3 innings.
Joanna Smith and her 2022 Lady Lions -- Mason Williams, Audrey Grant, Paige Butler, Lauren Wilcoxen, Brooke McGraw, Janey McGraw, Abby Flores, Lora Lee Evans, Josie Hanna, Skains and Eldridge -- gave Blooming Grove a brilliant season to remember.
And they're just getting started.
