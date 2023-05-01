Here are Paul Borsellino's photos from Blooming Grove's Bi-District playoff loss to West at Axtell on Saturday.
The Lady Lions had a big season despite playing without the best softball player in the Golden Circle. Ava Ethridge, who was the Golden Circle Co-Player of the Year as a sophomore along with Corsicana's Brinly Burke (now a star at Navarro) suffered an injury during basketball season and sat out the entire softball season.
Ava would have been the top pitcher and top hitter and top pitcher in the Golden Circle if she had played this season. The Lady Lions played well, but obviously would have been much better with Ava.
BG coach Johnna Smith got the most out of her young team that battled all year, and the fans at Blooming Grove are looking forward to next spring with a full roster.
