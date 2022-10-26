Here are Paul Borsellino's photos from the Blooming Grove-Eustace volleyball match on Tuesday at Blooming Grove.
Blooming Grove's Lady Lions, who had one of their best seasons in recent years lost to Eustace Tuesday in the final regular season volleyball and fell just short of making the playoffs.
It was a huge season for Golden Circle teams as five of the eight teams in the Golden Circle reached the playoffs, which begin next week.
Frost, Mildred, Kerens, Dawson and Hubbard all qualified for the postseason.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.