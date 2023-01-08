Here are Paul Borsellino's photos from the Corsicana-Forney boys and girls games on Friday night in the Tiger Gym.
Forney won both games.
The Tigers were led by LJ Williams, who scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds, Damarion Kelly, who scored nine points, grabbed two rebounds and made two steals, and Joyrest Sony, who scored seven points and had a rebound.
Derrick Nathan amd David Lee scored four points apiece and JJ Betts scored three points.
The Lady Tigers were led by Keziah Renfro (5 points) and Josslyn Tanner (5 points. Neveah Thomas (3), Jazmine Newsome (3), Zaynia Coleman (2) and Aaliya Mathis (2) also scored.
