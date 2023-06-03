Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High around 90F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.