Here are Paul Borsellino's photos from the Mildred-Blooming Grove volleyball showdown on Tuesday night at Mildred, where the Lady Eagles won the key district showdown 3-1 (24-25, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15) to clinch a playoff berth.

Mildred is now in third place in the district race (8-4), Blooming Grove is in fourth (6-6), Malakoff (5-7) and Palmer (5-7) are tied for fifth.

Everyone has two games left:

Mildred has clinched a playoff berth with two home games left, Friday against Palmer and next Tuesday against first-place Scurry-Rosser.

Blooming Grove is at Scurry-Rosser on Friday and at home against second-place Eustice next Tuesday.

Malakoff is at Rice Friday and at home Tuesday against Palmer.

Palmer is at Mildred and at Malakoff.

