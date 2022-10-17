Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: October 17, 2022 @ 3:21 pm
Brandon Hawkins fights for the ball.
J.K. Moore and B.J. Jones celebrate a turn-over
Eli Martinez fights for the Hail Mary pass at the end of the half.
Caimyn Layne knocks the pass away.
T.J. Snowden
Dane Jentsch passes to T.J. Snowden
Dominique Horton and Nick Potts make the tackle
Jess Hoel
Dane Jentsch scrambles
Dane Jentsch hands off to T.J. Snowden
Tyrecus Davis & Ty Wilson on the tackle
Dominique Horton makes a big tackle.
Tim Carter looks for room to run behind his OL.
B.J. Jones makes the tackle
Coach Ryan Taylor talks with his players
Here are Paul Borsellino's photos from Saturday's Navarro-TVCC football game.
Trinity Valley won the game 29-23.
