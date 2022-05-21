Here are Paul Borsellino's photos from the Tigers' 3-2 loss to Forney Thursday night at Dallas Jesuit.
No photo could capture how loud and wild the crowd was all night at the packed ballpark, where the Tigers saw their remarkable season end in a strange 3-2 loss in the 5A Region II Quarterfinals.
The Tigers end another brilliant season with a 25-5-1 record in a loss in the one-game winner-take-all third round of the playoffs. This was the third season in a row that the Tigers reached at least the third round, including 2019 when they lost to nationally ranked Colleyville Heritage 2-1 in the state semifinals at Round Rock, and 2021 when they lost to Frisco Wakeland in the Region II Semifinals. There was no playoff season in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.