Here are Ron Farmer's baseball photos of Navarro's sweep over Tyler Saturday. The Bulldogs swept the doubleheader, winning 9-0 and 11-2 to improve to 17-5 for the season and 11-2 in the Region XIV race, where they took over first-place.
Photos: Ron Farmer's baseball photos of Navarro's sweep over Tyler
- Photos by Ron Farmer
