Here are Ron Farmer's photos from Blooming Grove's 3-0 win over No.1-ranked Malakoff at Price Field on Saturday.
The Lions knocked off Malakoff, the No. 1 3A team in Texas, Saturday at Price Field, where the game was moved at the last minute because of weather conditions in Malakoff.
Justus Revill pitched a masterpiece, shutting down the top 3A team in the state with a one-hitter. Revill struck out five in his complete game shutout as the Lions knocked off the Tigers, who had not lost to a 3A team all year.
The win forged a tie for first-place in the District 18-3A race, where both teams finished the regular season at 13-1. They are scheduled to play Monday in Malakoff to decide the district title.
Malakoff defeated the Lions 4-3 in the first meeting but Blooming Grove had a runner on third in the bottom of the seventh when the game ended.
