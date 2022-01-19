Here are Ron Farmer's photos from Corsicana's girls basketball game vs. Red Oak Tuesday night in the Tiger Gym.
Red Oak won the girls game and the boys game.
Elna Christine Beaird, age 71, of Corsicana passed away January 9, 2022 at Oxford Glen Senior Care in Grand Prairie, Texas. Graveside services will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at Resthaven Memorial Park in Corsicana. To share memories and condolences with the …
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.